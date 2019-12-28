Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF POTENTIALLY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA STARTING THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. IT LOOKS LIKE THE HEAVIEST RAIN WILL FALL OVER WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA DURING THE DAY TOMORROW. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE COMMON WITH LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&