PADUCAH— A Paducah woman was arrested Friday after a traffic stop.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Baldwin and detectives pulled over a black 2017 Chrystler van around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies identified the driver as 43-year-old Christy Lee. There were also three children in the van with Lee.
While searching the van, deputies say they found Hydrocodone pills, which they believe Lee had planned to sell.
Lee was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
Christy Lee was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.