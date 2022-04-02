MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- A Paducah man was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. At around 4 p.m. 27-year-old Martin Wilson Jr. was pulled over on Husbands Road.
After investigating, deputies found Wilson was in possession of Crack Cocaine, a pipe, and several drug paraphernalia items.
He's being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), failure to notify the Department of Transportation of Address Change, and speeding.
Wilson Jr. was taken to the McCracken County Jail.