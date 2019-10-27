PADUCAH— A Bardwell man was arrested following a traffic stop on Sunday.
A McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a truck for traffic violations on Leiberman Street.
The driver, 32-year-old Anthony Lynn, refused to stop his truck. He then turned a corner, jumped out of the truck, and began to flee on foot toward Irvin Cobb.
Deputies and Paducah City Police quickly arrived to help find Lynn.
Lynn was seen entering Lowe's on Irvin Cobb, where deputies followed him. He then ran out of Lowe's through an emergency exit back door, which sounded an alarm.
Lynn scaled a fence behind the building and ran into a wooded area behind Kroger on Irvin Cobb. Deputies were able to track down Lynn in the woods and arrested him without further incident.
Deputies found a quantity of suspected methamphetamine on Lynn as well as in his truck. Lynn also had multiple warrants from McCracken, Ballard, and Carlisle Counties.
Deputy Tom Starks is the lead investigator on this case.
Anthony Lynn was officially charged with:
- No registration plate
- No registration receipt
- Fleeing and evading in vehicle 2nd degree
- Fleeing and evading on foot 1st degree
- Disorderly conduct 2nd degree
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Prescription controlled substance not in proper container
- 2 Warrants from McCracken County, Comtempt of court for failure to appear, and Bail jumping.
- 1 Warrant from Ballard County for contempt of court
- 1 Warrant from Carlisle County for non payment of court costs/fees/fines
Lynn is being held at the McCracken County Jail on a $10,100 bond.