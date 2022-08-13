CARLISLE COUNTY, KY- Two women face charges after a traffic stop in Carlisle County.
Friday at approximately 9:30 pm Deputy Green made a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Yopp Lane in Paducah.
A passenger was also identified as Rikki Warthen of Morning Glory Lane, Carbondale IL.
During the stop, Deputy Green observed Ms. Warthen placing something into the glove box.
After a search, Deputy Green located a methamphetamine pipe in the glove box.
Ms. Warthen informed Deputy Green that she had placed the methamphetamine pipe in the glove box and that she had used it earlier to smoke methamphetamine.
Ms. Warthern also displayed characteristics of someone that was actively under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ms. Griffin told deputies she had a DUI Suspended license, however, a records check indicated that the suspension was lifted last month and her driver’s license was expired.
A search of her purse yielded approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine. Ms. Griffin stated that she did not know how the methamphetamine got into her purse.
She was charged with Rear License not Illuminated, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Meth), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Both were transported and lodged at the McCracken County Jail.