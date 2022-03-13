Saturday afternoon McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop that lead to a drug arrest. The 2000 Gray Mercury SUV was driven by 42-year-old Robert Lee Norton of Mayfield, KY.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Norton was in possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other items.
According to court records Norton has an extensive history involving Methamphetamine and is currently on Probation for Felony drug offenses.
Norton was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail. Norton is charged with Careless Driving, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).