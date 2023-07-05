CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Gilbertsville, Kentucky, man wanted on a parole violation warrant now faces a drug trafficking charge after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office arrested him on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says deputies pulled over a vehicle around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 641 northbound in Murray. Deputies discovered that a passenger in the car, identified as 50-year-old Michael Melton, was wanted on a parole violation warrant.
Deputies searched Melton, and the sheriff's office claims they found 6.3 grams of methamphetamine on his person. The sheriff's office also says a search revealed pills and items associated with drug trafficking and use.
Melton was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The parole violation warrant accused Melton of absconding from parole supervision and failing to complete a substance abuse treatment program in Lyon County following a previous conviction for meth trafficking.