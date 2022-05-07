MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department pulled over 50-year-old Jeffrey Houser on Old Mayfield Road Saturday afternoon for speeding. Houser was driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck 26 miles per hour over the speed limit.
After investigating, deputies found Houser was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, digital weight scales, several new and unused clear plastic bags, money from possible drug trafficking, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says Houser has an extensive criminal history with several prior convictions involving methamphetamine. He was currently out on bond from a prior methamphetamine charge from March.
Houser was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
He's facing the following charges:
- Speeding 26 mph or >
- Reckless driving
- No registration receipt
- No insurance card
- Operating on a suspended or revoked license
- Failure to wear a seatbelt
- Trafficking in cont. subs. 1st offense > 2 grams, (methamphetamine)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia