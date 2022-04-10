Saturday night at approximately 8:00pm, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Benton Rd. in the Reidland area. Danielle R. Helton, 32 of Mounds was driving a 2003 Toyota. Bobby W. Brisentine, 20 and 49-year-old Jeffrey T. Sexton were also inside the car.
Deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Helton, Brisentine and Sexton.
On the way to the jail, it was learned that Helton had hidden illegal drugs on her person in an attempt to keep deputies from finding it.
Records indicate that Helton, Brisentine, and Sexton all have an extensive criminal history involving Methamphetamine. Helton and Brisentine have non-extraditable warrants out of Illinois for Felony Drug Offenses.
All three individuals were arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Arrested: Danielle R. Helton 32 of Mounds, IL 62964
- No Tail Lamps
- Obstruction of Windshield/Vision
- Possession of Cont. Subst. 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
Arrested: Bobby W. Brisentine 20 of Calvert City, KY 42029
- Possession of Cont. Subst. 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Arrested: Jeffrey T. Sexton 49 of Paducah, KY 42003
- Possession of Cont. Subst. 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia