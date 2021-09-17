PADUCAH — The speed limit on Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah will be lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph.
The change comes after a traffic study was conducted to evaluate the speed limit along the road, which is part of U.S. 60.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman asked Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat to conduct the study. The request came after a crash on Clarks River Road claimed five lives in August.
In a news release about the change, Bartleman said his own research of traffic records found that there have been more than 400 crashes along that stretch of road over the past 11 years, causing injuries to more than 130 people and claiming 11 lives.
Bartleman said Poat sent him an email Friday afternoon that reads: "We have completed our traffic study and are drafting our recommendation to lower the speed limit to 45 mph from near Hardees along Clarks River Road to just past the Jamestown Plaza Bingo Hall. This recommendation will be sent to Frankfort next week and it would be my hope that we can install new signage within 2 to 3 weeks."
The study looked at multiple factors, including the crash history in that area, data on speed, the number of access points to the road and the character of the area. Structures along that roadway include two large mobile home parks and other homes, as well as multiple restaurants and other businesses.
Bartleman said Poat also told him that a center turn lane will be created to replace a ditch between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the section of Clarks River Road from the Tennessee River Bridge to Jamestown Plaza. The ditch has a few crossover areas. Bartleman's news release says vehicles that enter those crossover areas waiting to turn stick out into traffic, which can cause crashes.
The county commissioner thanked Poat and his staff for their work on the study and for advocating for the construction of the turn lane.
"It is important to recognize that lowering the speed limit and adding the turn lane will not eliminate all accidents," Bartleman added. "While speed often is a contributing factor, most wrecks are caused by inattention and distraction. It is now important for drivers to do their part and slow down, pay attention and avoid distractions such as texting and using their cell phones.”