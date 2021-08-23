MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A traffic study will soon evaluate Clarks River Road for a possible speed limit reduction. That announcement was made Monday during the McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman wrote a letter to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat asking for the study.
The request comes after five people were killed in a crash on that road earlier this month.
During Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, Bartleman also presented some facts on the crash history from that road. He said it's a 2.5-mile stretch from Paducah into Reidland. Over an 11 year span, there have been more than 400 wrecks.
Among those wrecks, 11 people have died. That's an average of one person per year. More than 130 people have been injured.
Poat told Bartleman the road has evolved and is now busier than it used to be.
"He made the point, when that speed limit was set at 55 mph that probably was a very rural highway — there wasn't much development along there — and now it's an urban highway because of all the businesses that are out there," Bartleman said.
The traffic study will focus specifically on the speed, crash history, access points to the highway, and other factors in deciding if a reduction is needed.
Bartleman said the study should begin in the next couple weeks. It'll last into September. If the study finds that a speed limit reduction is warranted, Bartleman said he hopes they'll get that passed by the state in October.