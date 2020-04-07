UPDATE (4/7/2020 at 7:32 p.m.) -- KYTC says KY 139 and Jefferson Street in Cadiz is still blocked near the 17.5. mile marker between Thomas Street and Hayden Street.
The Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating on site.
KYTC says, at this time, they don't know when the road will be open.
PADUCAH -- The Trigg County Emergency Management Agency says KY 139 is blocked in Cadiz because of a structure fire.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the fire is along KY 139 near the 17.5 mile marker between Thomas Street and Hayden Street in Cadiz.
KYTC says the road is expected to be blocked for two hours, and should be cleared around 5:30 p.m.
The cabinet says drivers can self-detour via side streets and trucks should seek an appropriate state route.