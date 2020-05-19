McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 60 in western McCracken County starting Tuesday.
KYTC says traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction along U.S. 60 at McCracken County at mile point 8.66 starting today. This work zone is along the 4-lane section of U.S. 60 about a mile west of the KY 998/Olive Road intersection.
KYTC says all traffic will be moved to the right-hand driving lane in this work zone to allow a turn lane in the median.
KYTC says the project is expected to be completed in about a month.
TRIGG-CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — KYTC says a contract mowing crew plans to start work along I-24 Tuesday.
The crew will begin at mile point 0 near the Ohio River Bridge and work eastward to mile marker 70 at the Trigg-Christian County Line.
KYTC says this round of mowing along I-24 will start with litter removal with mowing to follow. This crew will only be mowing the median and a 16 foot strip along the shoulder, so the mowing can get done faster than usual.
KYTC says this contract also includes three additional sections of highway in McCracken County, including U.S. 60 from the Paducah Exit 4 Interchange westward to the McCracken-Ballard County Line; KY 1954/John Puryear from Paducah Exit 11 to the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection; and U.S. 68 from the Paducah Exit 16 Interchange to the U.S. 62 intersection.
Mowing zones will be marked with signs. Drivers should slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across lanes.