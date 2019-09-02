UPDATE: Route 13 in Carbondale, Illinois has been reopened.
CARBONDALE, IL — Route 13 is temporarily closed in Carbondale, Illinois, after a pedestrian was hit by a train, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department alerted the public to the crash and road closure a little after 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say drivers should use the Mill Street underpass and Pleasant Hill overpass for eastbound and westbound traffic. For northbound and southbound traffic, police say drivers should use Marion Street and Poplar Street.