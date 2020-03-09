Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... SOUTH WINDS WILL AVERAGE 15 TO 25 MPH, WITH GUSTS 30 TO 35 MPH AT TIMES FOR MOST OF US. A FEW LOCATIONS, MAINLY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, MAY SEE GUSTS 35 TO 40 MPH. AS CLOUDS INCREASE AND THICKEN LATER TODAY AND INTO TONIGHT, LEADING TO RAIN, THESE GUSTS WILL DIMINISH SOME OFF THESE PEAK AFTERNOON VALUES.