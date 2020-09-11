PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is reopening the Transient Boat Dock and accepting reservations from boaters.
The dock has been closed for the past several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this closure, the city of Paducah says crews have been working on maintenance projects including replacing damaged fascia boards on the sides of the dock, installing new rubber bumpers, and replacing tie-off cleats.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says 358 boats in 2019 spent a total of 554 nights docked at the boat dock.
You can click here for more information about the dock, including a link to Dockwa to make reservations.
Spencer says Paducah's 340-foot long Transient Boat Dock is located downstream from the historic downtown and lets transient boaters enjoy the city by spending a few hours or several nights.
Additionally, Spencer says it's a popular stop for Loopers, or boaters who are traveling America's Great Loop, the 5,500-mile water route around the eastern half of the United States.
Spencer says amenities include fuel (diesel and marine grade gasoline) and power pedestals. The availability of water and the sewer pumpout station is seasonal.
The City of Paducah also says the city's Transient Boat Dock has received the Boaters' Choice Award from Marinas.com for three consecutive years. This award honors marinas and docks that consistently provide an excellent home for the boating community and receive the most praise throughout the year from boaters.