WATER VALLEY, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak displaced families in the Local 6 region, and an organization is still working to make sure people have a place to call home.
For the first time at Camp Graves, displaced tornado survivors moved into new, transitional tiny homes on Wednesday.
The current maximum length of stay at a transitional tiny home in Camp Graves is 18 months, but it depends on outside factors, such as whether the family needs more time to find a permanent home.
Leaders at Camp Graves say the need for transitional housing is great and they're taking in an influx of applications for tiny homes.
On the night of the Dec. 10, 2021, the roof of the Callans' home collapsed because of the tornado.
They've been moving around ever since.
Now, they're moving from a camper to a brand new tiny home in Camp Graves.
"We are very excited to be moving in," said Cayla Callan. "We've been very blessed to have a camper here at Camp Graves for about the last three months. And kind of watching this tiny home come together, we're very excited to get started living here."
For the next 18 months, they'll have some stability. In the tiny home, they'll be able to sleep, shower, eat and rest — all the things you do in your home.
Leaders at Camp Graves say the 18-month period was picked strategically. "When we started the program (we considered) what time frame is reasonable for, 'I lost my home,' to 'I get a new one,'" Camp Graves Office Manager Cassy Basham says.
The Callans aren't the only family moving into a tiny home.
Enos Vincent and his wife are grateful for their new transitional space, too.
"It feels wonderful," said Vincent. "It's quiet, peaceful, no ruckus or anything like that. It's truly nice," Vincent says.
The next step for each family is to figure out permanent housing.
"We are just starting to look, find out what kind of stuff we need done," Callan says. "We are taking the time while we're here to get finances better in order to be able to start saving up to do this and credit kind of rebuilt, things like that."
The tiny homes are about 520 square feet.
The larger ones that have two floors are about 800 square feet.
Camp Graves is expecting more families to be in need next month when the deadline passes for people to move out of FEMA's temporary trailers.