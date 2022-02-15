MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Drivers can expect a lane restriction late Friday morning at the at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 crossover intersection in McCracken County near the west end of the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter. Crews will be working on a traffic signal phase change.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a signal crew and a contractor will be adjusting the signal phasing for eastbound and westbound traffic through the crossover interchange. Drivers can expect a lane restriction at the work zone from about 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
So what signal changes will the crews be making? KYTC District 1 says westbound drivers on U.S. 60 coming off the Ledbetter Bridge who are planning to turn left onto U.S. 62 eastbound will proceed into the crossover when the light is green. But, the second signal will stay red for a short time before changing.
Additionally, KYTC District 1 says U.S. 60/U.S. 62 eastbound drivers making a left turn into the crossover to head east on U.S. 60 toward the bridge will get a green light at the same time westbound traffic is green. The cabinet says a sign that reads "left turn yield on green" will be in place for eastbound drivers who want to turn left onto U.S. 60 westbound toward Paducah.
Why are these changes being made? The cabinet says the phase change will allow eastbound and westbound traffic to move simultaneously at the traffic signal closest to the bridge, which will reduce wait times at that light.
Currently, drivers must sometimes wait for a full cycle before the light turns green, based upon when cars arriving at the light trigger the signal's detection system, KYTC says.
KYTC asks drivers who regularly travel through this crossover intersection to pay close attention to the traffic flow changes that will take place and use appropriate caution.