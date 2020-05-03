PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting water over multiple state roads in the Local 6 area after storms swept through Sunday afternoon.
Here's the latest report from KYTC on closed roads and lane restrictions in District 1:
UPDATED at 6:33 p.m., May 3, 2020
Carlisle County
KY 80 is OPEN at the 2.5 mile marker in Arlington in the west end area between KY 1172 and U.S. 51. It was closed earlier Sunday evening.
KY 80 is CLEARED at about the 7 mile marker near Hopewell Church, where it had been restricted to one lane due to a downed tree and power lines.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky landing. The closure is estimated to remain in place until about May 10.
KY 1354 is CLOSED between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry landing in Hickman Harbor. Signs are posted.
Graves County
KY 1485/Bellville Road is CLOSED at 1.13 mile point due to a culvert washout. The roadway is closed in that location until further notice.
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell Corner area. Signs are posted.
KY 2569/Holland Lane is CLOSED between the Hickman County, Fulton County line and the Purchase Parkway overpass due to a shoulder washout. The roadway is closed in that location until further notice.