WEST KENTUCKY — Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is suggesting alternate route to avoid the Interstate 24 work zone in Caldwell and Trigg counties.
The work zone has two-way traffic eastbound from the 54.5 mile marker to the 64.5 mile marker, with a strictly enforced 55 mph speed limit. The two lanes are separated by a barrier wall.
To avoid delays during holiday travel, KYTC advises drivers to detour between the I-24, I-69 exit 25 interchange near Calvert City to the US 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange.
The route runs through Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
It'll add about 10 minutes of driving time, but avoids the potential for backups on I-24.
The route works for both eastbound and westbound travelers.
The construction zone is part of a more than $17.3 million project. The target date for completion is Dec. 15.