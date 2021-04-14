MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Billions of dollars could soon be invested into roads and bridges nationwide, including in the Local 6 area. That's under the Biden administration's more than $2 trillion infrastructure and tax proposal, dubbed the American Jobs Plan.
Roads and bridges: We use them every day, but maintaining them takes lots of money.
Jim LeFevre is the Purchase Area Development District's transportation planner. He said the region can always use more funds to improve local roads.
"With many things in life, there's never enough resources to meet all the needs," LeFevre said. "So, I think an injection of capital in our transportation system would really be a big boost, in addition to the jobs that it creates, which would also help our economy."
Kentucky's received a C- on infrastructure in a fact sheet recently released by the White House. The American Jobs Plan would dedicate $115 billion to repairing the nation's roads and bridges.
If approved, it's not clear how much money each state will get. LeFevre said the money would be allocated to roads and bridges in the worst condition first.
"In a lot of ways, we're dependent on our transportation system — to get our people to their jobs, to get our products out to the rest of the world — and so it's so important to the quality of life," LeFevre said.
LeFevre is also glad $20 billion would be dedicated for transportation safety projects. He said maintaining our roads is a great investment.
The infrastructure report card also includes categories like public transportation, broadband, and manufacturing.
In a statement about the plan, Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says:
"I have always supported making bipartisan investments in American infrastructure to repair our roads and bridges and provide broadband access to our communities. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s proposal is not an infrastructure bill, but a partisan spending package that devotes just 6 percent of $2.5 trillion to roads and bridges. President Biden must set aside allegiance to his base and compromise on a real infrastructure bill that actually looks out for the needs of Kentucky’s infrastructure."