McCracken County, KY — Travelers are kicking off the weekend by hitting the road. There are more than 47 million Americans expected to travel for the Fourth of July Holiday weekend. That's from AAA.
There is a growing concern for safety with more people on the road. McCracken County has seen several crashes in the past few weeks on I-24, some of them deadly.
Travelers like Patricia O'Hara stopped by the Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah to rest after being on the road for an hour.
"We did encounter someone who was rather in a hurry, but they kind of dodged in front of us when there were two lanes of traffic," said O'Hara.
She is traveling from Missouri to Kentucky with her son Kris Bates and their dog, Duke. They will be celebrating the holiday weekend with prayer at the Ark Encounter. She said people need to be cautious.
"You don't have to be in a hurry. Just pay attention to what you're doing. There's a lot of people out on the road this weekend," said O'Hara. "It's very important for everyone to be safe and have a safe weekend."
The Saunchegraw family feels the same. Jeff Saunchegraw is traveling with his wife Mary, daughter Caroline, and his son.
"Leave early. Take a lot of time," said Jeff.
They are driving through multiple states. Mary said people need to be aware of different projects.
"Slow down because of construction, cause there are a lot of officers on the road that are monitoring the speeds," said Mary.
They ask that you do your part to keep everyone safe.
"Happy Fourth! Stay safe, have fun, and welcome back Fourth of July."
AAA said more than 91% of people are traveling by car this holiday weekend. Be alert while out on those roads.