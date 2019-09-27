Watch again

MARION, KY — In the Vietnam War, 58,318 U.S. service men and women died; 1,006 of them were from Kentucky. Each one of their names are on the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall. Jack Mattingly is on a mission to take the wall across the state. A Vietnam veteran himself, Mattingly got the idea after his own experience with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"I'm a Marine, and Marines, we don't cry. We eat raw meat, you know? But I broke, and I made the decision then. That's the reason my name is not on the wall is I'm supposed to be doing what I'm doing now," says Mattingly.

Mattingly says each town he stops in has a personal connection with the names on the wall.

"That's the first thing they say to me when I bring the wall into different cities is thank you for bringing them home," says Mattingly.

Jesse Melton is one of the Veterans of Foreign Wars members standing guard while the wall is in Marion, Kentucky.

"It's the least that I feel I can do to make sure they're not here alone," says Melton.

It's a solemn task, but Melton says, inside, he's feeling a lot.

"It's hard to put into words, because unless you've seen a casket that's draped in the flag — and not just one, but several — it's just hard to describe," Melton said, "It's overwhelming. Like I said, if I had to do it over, I'd do it all over again."

The Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Wall will be in Marion Until 4 p.m. Sunday. It's at 217 South Main St. in Marion.