PADUCAH — Families, classrooms, and community centers will be able to enjoy the Kentucky Science Center's traveling early-childhood science exhibit for free at the McCracken County Public Library during their normal business hours from June 25-Sept. 18.
The exhibit is Science in Play2Go, a smaller version of the KSC's signature Science in Play exhibit. It is designed specifically for children eight years old and younger in mind, with the goal of helping them naturally develop skills in science, technology, engineering, art, and math-commonly referred to as STEAM.
According to the KSC, "The elements of the exhibit present in McCracken County – including engineering with big blocks in Build Your World and visiting the Shapes and Stuff Store – encourage open-ended thought, collaboration, and creativity, all fundamental skills that provide the foundation for future learning."
SIP2GO is being offered for free thanks to support and partnership with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.
For more information about this exhibit or to book a group trip, you can contact the library directly. Visit their website here, email lbartley@mclib.net, or call the youth department at (270) 442-2510, ext. 122.