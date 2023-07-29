MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew is currently responding to numerous reports of flooded roadways, and trees down.
KYTC District 1 reports that most of the damage in the county is primarily in Benton, Kentucky.
Several trees have already been cleared; however, they are currently working on clearing a tree along KY 95 in the northern part of the county.
KYTC District 1 believes that there are likely several places where water is over highways that are not marked by signage because of the number of trees that need to be cleared.
KYTC District 1 also says they also have reports of trees down in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when driving in the area.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.