Trent Okerson explains weather behind Nashville tornado Trent Okerson Mar 3, 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WPSD Local 6 Meteorologist Trent Okerson takes us back in time to show the weather behind the deadly central Tennessee tornadoes.You can learn more by watching the video above. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trent Okerson Explains Weather Nashville Tornado Overnight Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 60°F Sunny 63°F / 48°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesDeadly tornadoes hit central TennesseeMurray man charged with video voyeurismGALLERY: Your March 2 hail, storm photosOvernight tornado that hit Nashville took similar path to past tornadoesGeorgia teen accused of killing brother still in McCracken County Juvenile Detention CenterSurgeon general advises public to 'stop buying masks,' says they may increase infection riskSenior center working to get affordable pricing for Paducah recreation and aquatic centerFourth person tests positive for coronavirus in IllinoisKentucky Senate OK's bill to protect minors from online harassmentCornavirus testing to begin this week in Carbondale, Illinois Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.