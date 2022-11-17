PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program.
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
Trent, who recently appeared in episode one of Netflix's new hit series "Earthstorm" will share his experience with covering the tornado on-air.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The McCracken County Public Library has been hosting their Evenings Upstairs program since 1994. Each month, the library hosts an entertainer or speaker and invites the public to attend, free of charge.
The library hosts a variety of events in addition to the Evenings Upstairs series. Book sales, kids activities, story hours, author spotlights, and community resource events are held throughout the year.
In December, three regional authors will be featured in the library's Author Spotlight series.
On Dec. 17, authors Richard Parker, Bruce Leonard, and Jayne Moore Waldrop will be at the library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to attend, free of charge, to speak with the authors in a casual setting. They'll be available to chat and sign copies of their work, and attendees will be able to purchase their works as well.
Click here for the McCracken County Public Library's calendar of events.