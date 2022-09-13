PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program.
Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The McCracken County Public Library has been hosting their Evenings Upstairs program since 1994. Each month, the library hosts an entertainer or speaker and invites the public to attend.
On October 27, KY author Lee Cole will lead a discussion on his hit novel, Groundskeeping. The book has been featured on the Today Show and reviewed by the Washington Post, The New York Times Book Review, Publishers Weekly, and several other authors and publications.
On November 10, author and historian Ted Franklin Belue will lead a presentation titled "Finding Daniel Boone: His last days in Missouri and the strange fate of his remains."