JOHNSON COUNTY, IL – Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. has purchased a 3,600 square foot cold storage facility in Vienna.
The agency has been leasing the space since 2021 and using it as a distribution center to send fresh produce to partner organizations across southern Illinois.
Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of the opening of the Fresh Produce Distribution Center in Vienna, and Tri-State Food bank is commemorating the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Since the Fresh Distribution Center began operations in April 2020, over 301,000 pounds of food have been distributed to 24 Tri-State Food Bank partner agencies in Illinois.
