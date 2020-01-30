MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The perjury trial of former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray is expected to get started Thursday morning.
The trial is based on statements she made under oath during another former jail employee's trial.
Investigators say she lied when asked if protocol was followed when 19 inmates were moved from protective custody to general population.
Some of those inmates later claimed they were attacked during the transfer.
She is also accused of violating the whistleblower act, when she fired now jailer David Knight. That charge will be prosecuted after the perjury trial.
Christian County commonwealth attorney Rick Boling will be the special prosecutor in the case, but he is already involved in his own controversy.
Boling wrote a letter, that was sent to then-governor Matt Bevin, advocating for a sex offender to be pardoned.
Dayton Jones was later pardoned and released from jail. Boling has now apologized for writing that letter.
Some people are planning to protest Boling outside the McCracken County Courthouse Thursday morning.
We'll be covering both stories on air and online on WPSD Local 6.