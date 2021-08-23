MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The trial for a McCracken County man accused of killing his ex-wife began Monday. Anthony Stalcup is accused of fatally shooting 60-year-old Judy Stalcup in July of 2019.
Four men and 10 women were selected for the jury Monday morning. They heard opening statements and testimony from McCracken County Sheriff's Office detectives.
Authorities have said Stalcup made to attempt to help his ex-wife, and waited 30 minutes before telling anyone she'd been shot. Stalcup allegedly waited half an hour before calling a neighbor. The neighbor called 911, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said the woman was alive when deputies arrived at the home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died around 5:53 p.m. the night of the shooting.
Stalcup's attorney, Tyler Brown, said Stalcup's action were stupid and reckless, but not murder.
"He never intended to physically harm her in any way in this freak accident as a result of these stupid and reckless actions. There's no denying it. I'm not going to tiptoe around it. I'm not going hide the ball. It's stupid, it's reckless," Brown said.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Guthrie Allen said Stalcup changed his story three times. Investigators have said Stalcup first told them his ex-wife tried to kill herself, then claimed the gun went off after he picked up the gun and acted like he was going to shoot himself, then claiming the shooting was accidental. Sgt. Todd Ray with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office also testified that Stalcup told investigators "his wife did the shooting," claiming that he "threw the gun out, but he didn’t know where the gun was."
Allen said Judy Stalcup was shot on her right side, just below her armpit.
"When you've seen the evidence, the flight path of the bullet, the proximity of Mr. Stalcup and the weapon to Judy when he pulled the trigger, I don't think you're going to think for one minute that he intended anything other than Judy getting hit," Allen said. The prosecutor told the jury Stalcup called neighbors and another friend, but never called 911.
A verdict in this case is expected by the end of the week. Local 6 will have more coverage over the next several days as new details emerge.