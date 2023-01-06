BENTON, KY — A trial date has been set for a west Kentucky man accused of assaulting two officers during the January 6 Capitol attack.
A jury trial for Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 09, 2023.
He's accused of dragging a Washington Metropolitan Police Officer down the Capitol stairs during the January 6 riot, resulting in a head injury that required two staples to close.
Photos released in a federal criminal complaint about the incident reportedly show Mullins participating in the attack.
According to the document, Mullins can be seen in body camera footage grabbing the officer's leg as at least one other officer attempts to pull him away, "essentially engaging in a battle of tug of war."
According to the complaint, numerous photos and videos of Mullins participating in the riot were posted on Twitter and began trending with the hashtag #slickback, in reference to the way he wore his hair.
Mullins and three other people — Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove, Georgia; Jeffrey Sabol of Kittredge, Colorado; and Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Arkansas — are also accused of assaulting a second officer with a baton, flag pole, and crutch.
Mullins was arrested on February 23, 2021 and released to house arrest just a few days later. A federal judge denied his request to be removed from home detention and electronic location monitoring in July of 2021. However, he was granted permission to travel to Florida to purchase salvage and construction equipment at auction to assist in tornado relief and recovery efforts in Feb. 2022.
Clayton Ray Mullins, seen grabbing a police officer on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, has requested court permission to travel to Florida to purchase salvage and construction equipment at auction to help with tornado recovery in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/mAe2x4jJEr— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 16, 2022
According to the Department of Justice, Mullins is facing several charges, including:
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Mullins' pretrial conference is set for Sept. 6 and jury selection will begin on on Sept. 25.