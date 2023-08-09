LYON COUNTY, KY — A trial date has been set for Brian McDonald for Oct. 11 in Lyon County, where he's charged with violating the sex offender registry. The Grand Rivers, Kentucky, tourism director is also charged with violating the sex offender registry in Marshall County.
Local 6 reported last week that McDonald's been on the sex offender registry since 2005 after he was convicted of two counts of child sexual abuse.
Viewers also alerted us to the fact that he'd been charged with three counts of violating the registry in 2022. One incident happened in Marshall County, concerning playgrounds. The other was in Lyon County, dealing with playgrounds and schools.
A pre-trial conference on one of those charges was held Wednesday.
Local 6 filed an open records request with Kentucky State Police for more details on those charges.
We know that the first involves his alleged presence at Vista Ridge Park in Kuttawa but the October trial will be for the violation charge involving Lyon County Elementary School.
On Wednesday, the Grand Rivers, Kentucky Tourism Office was closed.
When Local 6 knocked on the door, the Executive Director Russell Brian McDonald wasn't there.
He also wasn't at the Lyon County Courthouse, where a judge presided over a pre-trial conference on a charge of violating the sex offender registry at the elementary school on October 21, 2022.
His attorney, David Bundrick, joined by Zoom with prosecutor Jason Darnell, the Marshall County Attorney.
A trial date of October 11th was set in less than half an hour.
Last week, we reported that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office ordered a citation outlining a charge McDonald faces of violating the registry in October 2022 at Mike Miller Park when McDonald allegedly helped out with his wife's business, Cotton Candy Creations.
It also explains the additional charges in Lyon County from Kentucky State Police. In Lyon County, he's accused of attending an event organized by the Lyon County Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, again with Cotton Candy Creations.
Local 6 reached out to McDonald's attorney for comment but didn't get a response to our voicemails.
He also also wasn't at his office when Local 6 stopped by.
McDonald has a status conference this coming Monday in Marshall County for the sex offender registry violation charge at Mike Miller Park.
It's a motion filed by McDonald's attorney to "void" the charge.
He argues that the statute is not constitutional because it's too vague, namely the word, "playground."
The following is the prosecution's response, requesting it be denied.
It reads: "A registered sex offender who enters onto the premises of what is obviously a public park (containing playground equipment, youth soccer fields, etc.) and sets up a cotton candy vending station on a youth soccer field to sell cotton candy to children at a Halloween Boo Bash, cannot reasonably be heard to complain that he had no indication or inkling that his conduct might be called into question."
Prosecutor Jason Darnell says they're expecting the judge to rule on this at Monday's hearing.
His response also explains more than half of the 2,500 people at the Boo Bash last year were children.