PADUCAH — A trial date has been set for Kenneth White, a former Paducah business owner accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex in southern Illinois.
The trial is set for Jan 11, 2021 with the final pretrial officially continued to Dec. 22, 2020.
The judge says it could take longer to pick the jury than try the case, as the case has gotten a lot of media attention.
The judge set three days aside for the trial. The defense says it plans to call one to two people, and prosecutors say they will call two witnesses to the stand.
White was accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex in southern Illinois earlier this year after he exchanged emails and texts with an undercover FBI agent posing as a father offering his 10-year-old daughter for sex. A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern Illinois District of Illinois claims this interaction happened from April 28 to June 9.
The complaint says White sent explicit photos to the undercover agent and the agent sent photos to White that the agent claimed were of a child. The complaint states "the child was not real." The court document also says White repeatedly discussed plans to meet the father and daughter in person.
The undercover agent arranged to meet with White on June 9 in Metropolis, Illinois. The complaint says when White arrived, surveillance agents approached him and asked him to consent to an interview, which he agreed to.
After the interview, White was arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a child.
On July 8, White pleaded not guilty to the charges