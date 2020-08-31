PADUCAH -- A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and killing a Paducah woman in her backyard.
On Monday, Kelvin Richardson's murder trail was set for May 20 through May 22.
During his pretrial Monday, Richardson made it clear, he wanted to speed up the trial process.
"Truth to be told, I'd rather get over with this as soon as possible. I want to get it over with. I'm good with it. I take a guilty plea today if I can. I'm tired of waiting. I killed her, yeah," Richardson said.
Richardson's attorney originally asked for the trial to be set for the winter of 2023.
According to police, Kelvin Richardson was released from prison just a year before shooting and killing local special education teacher, C.D. McCord.
In May, Richardson told detectives McCord tried to help him adjust to life outside of prison.
Months before, Richardson began to cause problems for McCord.
McCord got an interpersonal prospective order to keep him away from her and her home.
Richardson told police he intended to kill McCord and her three neighbors.