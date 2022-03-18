CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A trial date has been set for Julius Sotomayor, the man charged with murder in the March 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend.
Townsend's body was found on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive in Calloway County on March 26, 2021. State police identified Sotomayor as a suspect, and he was arrested the next day. Investigators have said Sotomayor drove Townsend's car to Georgia, then returned to Calloway County in the vehicle. When state police found Sotomayor at his home, Townsend's car was nearby.
During a hearing last April, a Kentucky State Police detective testified that Sotomayor admitted to shooting Townsend, and that he threw the gun used in toe shooting into a river.
In circuit court on Thursday, a judge set Sotomayor's trial date for Sept. 27, 2022. Before the trial begins, his last pretrial date will be held on Aug. 2.
The Murry Ledger and Times reports the Sotomayor had signed a plea agreement, but withdrew that plea at the last minute Thursday.