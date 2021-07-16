MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The jury trial for Anthony Stalcup, a McCracken County man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2019, is set to begin on Aug. 23.
Stalcup is accused of shooting 60-year-old Judy Stalcup on July 10, 2019, in their home on Noble Road in McCracken County.
During a hearing in 2019, a detective testified that Stalcup made to attempt to help his ex-wife, and waited 30 minutes before telling anyone she'd been shot. After half an hour, the detective said, Stalcup called a neighbor, and the neighbor called 911. Despite the delay, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has said the woman was alive when deputies arrived at the home. She and was taken to an area hospital, but she died at the hospital around 5:53 p.m. the night of the shooting.
The detective also testified that Stalcup had a history of domestic violence.
The August trial date was set during a pretrial conference Friday in McCracken County Circuit Court. Stalcup is charged with murder - domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a felon.