GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A trial date has been set for Christina Weeks.
She is the woman charged with murder in the 2017 wreck that killed 80-year-old Marilyn Armbruster.
During court on Monday, her attorneys requested a couple of things before they head to trial.
They are asking for the medical records and coroner's report from the deadly crash.
The Commonwealth says those records are not complete yet, but they will turn them over when they get them.
The trial has been set for July 24 and is expected to last between three and four days.