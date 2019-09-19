MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The trial of a west Kentucky man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child in 2018 is scheduled to begin next spring.
Epionn Lee McCampbell is charged with murder and third-degree fetal homicide in the deaths of 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale and the child she was carrying.
Ragsdale died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation, according to a report from the state medical examiner's office.
In 2018, Paducah police said McCampbell told them he and Ragsdale were wrestling when she lost consciousness.
The trial is set to begin April 21.