PADUCAH- After an off-year last year, trick or treating on Jefferson Street in Paducah is getting back to normal. The houses were decorated, the candy set out, and the costumes were better than ever. Giving out candy on Halloween is a family tradition for David Stroup and his family.
"We look forward to it every year and thank goodness we get to do it again this year," Stroup said.
Stroup's lived on Jefferson Street almost his entire life. He's enjoyed watching the event grow over the years.
"Thing I love about it the most is seeing the wonderful costumes these kids wear, and the fun they have, and the creativity behind some of these costumes," Stroup said.
Matthew, Ezekiel, and Gabriel Scarpino were just some of the many kids who showed up with hopes of filling their bags with candy. They had a message for the people who went out trick or treating.
"Happy Halloween, have fun, and be scary!" Matthew said.
Homeowners hope to keep the Halloween tradition going for years to come. Stroup says over the years, he's watched the amount of trick or treaters on Jefferson Street grow from the hundreds to the thousands.