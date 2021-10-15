Halloween is right around the corner, and we want to help you plan when to trick-or-treat!
Below is a list of what days and times towns in the Local 6 area will be holding trick-or-treating.
Trick or Treating 2021
|Town/City
|Date
|Times
|Paducah
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|5-8 p.m.
|Mayfield
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Not specified
|Calvert City
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|5-8 p.m.
|Metropolis
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|5-8 p.m.
|Martin
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Not specified
|Marion
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Not specified
|Carbondale
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|5-8 p.m.
|Cape Girardeau
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Not specified
If we missed your town, feel free to let us know when you will be trick-or-treating by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.