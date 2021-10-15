trick or treat

Halloween is right around the corner, and we want to help you plan when to trick-or-treat!

Below is a list of what days and times towns in the Local 6 area will be holding trick-or-treating.

Trick or Treating 2021

Town/City Date Times
Paducah Sunday, Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Mayfield Sunday, Oct. 31 Not specified
Calvert City Sunday, Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Metropolis Saturday, Oct. 30 5-8 p.m.
Martin Sunday, Oct. 31 Not specified
Marion Friday, Oct. 29 Not specified
Carbondale Sunday, Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Cape Girardeau Sunday, Oct. 31 Not specified

If we missed your town, feel free to let us know when you will be trick-or-treating by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.