CADIZ, KY — A Trigg County man has been charged with rape and sodomy of a juvenile after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
State police say the Trigg County Sheriff's Office received a report accusing 61-year-old Charles Sikes of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old victim.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the sheriff's office requested its assistance in the investigation. A news release announcing charges against Sikes alleges that he began committing sexual offenses against the teen girl in June. Sikes is charged with five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy.
Sikes was already in custody in the Calloway County Jail at the time the charges were filed. He was arrested Monday in Calloway County after investigators say he led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash on U.S. 641 North. In that crash, the pickup truck Sikes was driving overturned, and photos from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office show a sheriff's vehicle was damaged in the collision.
MORE DETAILS: Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
KSP Post 1 says the chase and collision happened the same day the sexual assault allegations were reported to authorities.