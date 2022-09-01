CADIZ, KY — A Trigg County man has been charged with rape and sodomy of a juvenile after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
According to a Thursday release from the KSP, the Trigg County Sheriff's Office received a report that 61-year-old Charles Sikes was having sexual relations with a 16-year-old victim.
The TCSO requested assistance from KSP, the release says, and they proceeded to investigate the accusation. Troopers say they determined the abuse began in June of 2022. Sikes has been charged with 5 counts of 3rd degree rape and 5 counts of 3rd degree sodomy.
Troopers say Sikes was already being held at the Calloway County Jail when he was charged with the sexual offenses. He was reportedly being held on traffic charges stemming from a car-chase that happened on the day the sexual allegations were reported to law enforcement.