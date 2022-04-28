On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented Trigg County with $630,073 for infrastructure improvements.
According to Lt. Gov. Coleman, the funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
“As a rural Kentuckian, I know that it’s difficult for smaller counties and cities to fund major upgrades on their own, no matter how important they are,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “That’s why it’s our job in state government to help close the gaps and make sure these projects get across the finish line, and I’m proud to help do that today in Trigg County.”
The more than $600,000 in funding will go to the following projects submitted by the Pennyrile Area Development District:
- $161,422 for the City of Cadiz to replace 2,600 feet of sewer lines
- $376,651 for the Barkley Lake Water District to replace waterlines in the Rockcastle area
- $92,000 in KYTC funding for Trigg County to resurface portions of Bluebird Drive, Hickory Drive and Horseshoe Drive