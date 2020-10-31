TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police say the law enforcement officer who shot and killed Wednesday near Cadiz is Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree.
The deadly shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Forest Circle near Cadiz, Kentucky.
On Wednesday, state police said a law enforcement officer responded to the home, and shot a man there — 44-year-old Bennie "Shawn" Biby — after an "altercation." In a news release sent Saturday evening, KSP says Acree is the law enforcement officer who fired his service weapon, killing Biby.
An autopsy of Biby's body carried out Thursday morning at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville showed Biby died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, KSP says.
Acree placed himself on administrative leave following the shooting, the Kentucky New Era reported Friday. Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander told the newspaper Acree will likely remain on leave until the KSP investigation is concluded.
State police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.