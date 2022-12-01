CADIZ, KY — Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was indicted Wednesday on four misdemeanor chargers, including: fourth degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of official misconduct, WKDZ reports.

Each of the four charges — stemming from two separate incidents — could be punishable by up to 12 months in county jail if Acree is convicted, WKDZ explains.

Acree is accused of assaulting a woman who was arrested for burglarizing his home. According to WKDZ, Acree allegedly had the Trigg County Jailer take her to the sheriff's office following the burglary, where Acree allegedly pushed her to the floor, grabbed her hair, and threatened to kill her.

He's also accused of renting a room at the Lake Barkley State Park free-of-charge by falsely claiming it was to be used for a drug investigation.

Trigg County's previous Sheriff, Jason Barnes, was previously sentenced to probation and house-arrest after being convicted of unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with evidence. Acree was appointed Sheriff in August of 2020 following Barnes' resignation, WKDZ explains.

Former Trigg County sheriff pleads guilty to giving alcohol to a minor, witness tampering In addition to the criminal charges, Barnes faces a lawsuit accusing him and others of grooming a girl who became a sheriff's office intern when she was 17. The suit accuses Barnes of making inappropriate sexual advances toward the teen after she turned 18, and later plying her with alcohol and having sex with her while she was intoxicated.

Acrees's election was not without controversy. At the time, he was being investigated by the Kentucky State Police, reports WKMS. He was also facing a lawsuit accusing him of illegally suspending and firing two deputies in retaliation for them informing the FBI of "actual or suspected" law violations committed by him. Those deputies were two of the four write-in candidates running against him.

An indictment is not a conviction. Indictments are charges made by a Grand Jury instead of a prosecutor, especially when potential felony charges are involved. Now, Acree will likely need to hire or obtain a defense attorney to represent him. For more information on indictments and charges in the United States, click here.