TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County, Kentucky, Sheriff Jason Barnes has resigned from office, the county's judge executive confirms to Local 6.
Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander tells Local 6 Barnes submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday.
Barnes' resignation is effective Aug. 31.
An Army veteran, Barnes was elected sheriff in 2018, defeating previous sheriff Ray Burnam II. He previously worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department for 13 years.
Alexander says Barnes did not give a reason for resigning in his letter.
As Local 6 reported in June, Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a complaint alleging possible criminal misconduct among members of the Trigg County Sheriff's Office. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has also assigned a special prosecutor to the case, if charges are eventually filed. In June, Alexander told Local 6 the FBI could be involved in the investigation.
As of Thursday, state police say their investigation into the misconduct complaint is ongoing.