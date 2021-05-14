TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a sheriff's deputy shot and injured a wanted man at a Trigg County home early Thursday. Friday, the sheriff says his office is cooperating fully with the state police investigation.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community. KSP Post 1 said Thursday that the deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant when they were "met with resistance," by the wanted man, and a deputy fired his service weapon at him, wounding him.
Friday, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree told WKDZ Radio the wanted man had allegedly picked up a two-by-four piece of wood and tried to hit the deputy. WKDZ reports that the man was shot multiple times.
KSP Post 1 said Thursday that the deputy immediately provided medical care to the man, and continued to provide care until Trigg County EMS responders arrived. The man was taken first to Trigg County Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. State police said the man's injuries were life-threatening.
Investigators have not yet released the names of the deputy or the man who was shot. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.
Acree told WKDZ the sheriff's office will address the community about the shooting after KSP releases the findings of its investigation.