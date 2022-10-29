 Skip to main content
Trigg County sheriff's office arrests man wanted for sex offender violation

Mugshot

Cody Ryan Austin, 31

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office says Cody Ryan Austin, 31, has been arrested without incident for sex offender violation.

Austin was wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. The sheriff's office asked for the public's help in locating Austin, who they said was considered "armed and dangerous."
 