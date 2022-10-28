TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.
31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post.
Austin is described as a white male. He is 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff's office says Austin is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 270-522-INFO.
There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.