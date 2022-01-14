TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Trigg County woman charged with abuse of a corpse after state police say she placed her infant son's body in an attic after he died in October is now charged with murder, after state police say a toxicology report found the baby died of acute methamphetamine intoxication.
In October, 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse. Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 said after Curtis' 5-month-old baby boy died the night of Oct. 25, Curtis allegedly took him to a friend’s house before returning to her home on East Adams Mill Road. When she returned home, investigators claim Curtis wrapped the baby's body in a blanket and put it in the attic.
Investigators claim Curtis made no attempts to call 911 or seek medical help for the baby. State troopers and detectives found the baby after friends of Curtis who were concerned about the baby's welfare called 911.
On Wednesday, KSP Post 1 presented the medical examiner's report showing the infant's cause of death to a Trigg County grand jury, and Curtis was indicted on the murder charge.
On Friday, detectives served Curtis with the warrant charging her with murder. She remains jailed in the Christian County Jail.